America's rush to normalcy robs people of time to grieve COVID-19 deaths: The Guardian

Xinhua) 13:42, March 15, 2022

LONDON, March 14 (Xinhua) -- The rush seen in the United States to reinstate a sense of normalcy has inadvertently robbed people of the time they need to properly grieve their loved ones lost to COVID-19, The Guardian has reported.

The feeling that everybody else is moving on from the pandemic can complicate this grief, the report said on Sunday.

The interruption of mourning traditions can worsen mental health issues for the bereaved, it said, citing a study on the repercussions of Ebola epidemic in Sierra Leone.

Noting that the pandemic is far from over, it said more lives were lost to COVID-19 in the United States last week alone than those in the attacks on Pearl Harbor and 9/11 combined.

Nearly 1 million people have succumbed to the virus in the United States -- more than the number of people who died during the civil war, it added.

