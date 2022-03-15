In pics: Creative Industries Expo in U.S. Austin

Xinhua) 08:52, March 15, 2022

People dressed in costumes are seen during the Creative Industries Expo at South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals in Austin, Texas, the United States on March 13, 2022. The Creative Industries Expo at SXSW Conference and Festivals opened on March 13, featuring content aimed to promote discovery, education and inspiration. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)

A woman dances in a balloon costume during the Creative Industries Expo at South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals in Austin, Texas, the United States on March 13, 2022. The Creative Industries Expo at SXSW Conference and Festivals opened on March 13, featuring content aimed to promote discovery, education and inspiration. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)

A man experiences an installation titled "The Hum," a fully immersive sound exhibit during the Creative Industries Expo at South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals in Austin, Texas, the United States on March 13, 2022. The Creative Industries Expo at SXSW Conference and Festivals opened on March 13, featuring content aimed to promote discovery, education and inspiration. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)

A robotic lawnmower is seen during the Creative Industries Expo at South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals in Austin, Texas, the United States on March 13, 2022. The Creative Industries Expo at SXSW Conference and Festivals opened on March 13, featuring content aimed to promote discovery, education and inspiration. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)

