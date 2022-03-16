NE China's Harbin enhances anti-epidemic measures
A medical staff conducts a nucleic acid test on a man at a COVID-19 testing site in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 15, 2022. Harbin announced on Monday that enclosed public spaces should be temporarily closed. Anti-epidemic measures also include suspending cultural activities, night market, exhibitions and mass gatherings. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
A notice saying that the restaurant suspends eat-in service is seen on the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 15, 2022. Harbin announced on Monday that enclosed public spaces should be temporarily closed. Anti-epidemic measures also include suspending cultural activities, night market, exhibitions and mass gatherings. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
A closed cinema is seen in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 15, 2022. Harbin announced on Monday that enclosed public spaces should be temporarily closed. Anti-epidemic measures also include suspending cultural activities, night market, exhibitions and mass gatherings. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
