NE China's Harbin enhances anti-epidemic measures

Xinhua) 09:49, March 16, 2022

A medical staff conducts a nucleic acid test on a man at a COVID-19 testing site in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 15, 2022. Harbin announced on Monday that enclosed public spaces should be temporarily closed. Anti-epidemic measures also include suspending cultural activities, night market, exhibitions and mass gatherings. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A notice saying that the restaurant suspends eat-in service is seen on the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 15, 2022. Harbin announced on Monday that enclosed public spaces should be temporarily closed. Anti-epidemic measures also include suspending cultural activities, night market, exhibitions and mass gatherings. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A closed cinema is seen in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 15, 2022. Harbin announced on Monday that enclosed public spaces should be temporarily closed. Anti-epidemic measures also include suspending cultural activities, night market, exhibitions and mass gatherings. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

