Changchun makes efforts to ensure stable supply of daily necessities
People are seen at a supermarket in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 15, 2022. Local authorities of Changchun is making all efforts to ensure stable supply of daily necessities amid recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases. (Photo by Xu Jiajun/Xinhua)
A resident buys vegetables at a supermarket in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 15, 2022. Local authorities of Changchun is making all efforts to ensure sufficient supplies of goods and food amid recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases. (Photo by Xu Jiajun/Xinhua)
People buy fruits and vegetables at a supermarket in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 15, 2022. Local authorities of Changchun is making all efforts to ensure sufficient supplies of goods and food amid recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases. (Photo by Xu Jiajun/Xinhua)
People line up to enter a supermarket in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 15, 2022. Local authorities of Changchun is making all efforts to ensure sufficient supplies of goods and food amid recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases. (Photo by Xu Jiajun/Xinhua)
A resident buys fruits at a supermarket in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 15, 2022. Local authorities of Changchun is making all efforts to ensure sufficient supplies of goods and food amid recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases. (Photo by Xu Jiajun/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Mainland support boosts confidence in fighting COVID-19 in Hong Kong
- COVID cases back on rising as European countries relaxes pandemic restrictions
- Nearly 12.8 mln children in U.S. infected with COVID-19
- Medical workers fight against recent COVID-19 resurgence in Shanghai
- Commentary: Why China must stick to dynamic zero-COVID policy
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.