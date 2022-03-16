Changchun makes efforts to ensure stable supply of daily necessities

Xinhua) 09:31, March 16, 2022

People are seen at a supermarket in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 15, 2022. Local authorities of Changchun is making all efforts to ensure stable supply of daily necessities amid recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases. (Photo by Xu Jiajun/Xinhua)

A resident buys vegetables at a supermarket in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 15, 2022. Local authorities of Changchun is making all efforts to ensure sufficient supplies of goods and food amid recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases. (Photo by Xu Jiajun/Xinhua)

People buy fruits and vegetables at a supermarket in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Xu Jiajun/Xinhua)

People line up to enter a supermarket in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Xu Jiajun/Xinhua)

A resident buys fruits at a supermarket in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Xu Jiajun/Xinhua)

