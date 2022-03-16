We Are China

China's Jilin reports 3,076 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:48, March 16, 2022

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 15, 2022. Jilin Province reported 3,076 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Cellphone photo taken on March 15, 2022 shows people lining up for nucleic acid test in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 15, 2022. Jilin Province reported 3,076 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhao Dandan)

Aerial photo taken on March 15, 2022 shows people lining up for nucleic acid test in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province. Jilin Province reported 3,076 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Cellphone photo taken on March 15, 2022 shows a medical worker taking a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 15, 2022. Jilin Province reported 3,076 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhao Dandan)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 15, 2022. Jilin Province reported 3,076 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Cellphone photo taken on March 15, 2022 shows a resident having his information registered before nucleic acid test in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 15, 2022. Jilin Province reported 3,076 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Monday. (Xinhua)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 15, 2022. Jilin Province reported 3,076 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Cellphone photo taken on March 15, 2022 shows residents lining up for nucleic acid test in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 15, 2022. Jilin Province reported 3,076 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Monday. (Xinhua/Chu Xiaoliang)

Cellphone photo taken on March 15, 2022 shows people lining up for nucleic acid test in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 15, 2022. Jilin Province reported 3,076 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Monday. (Xinhua/Chu Xiaoliang)

Cellphone photo taken on March 15, 2022 shows a medical worker taking a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. Jilin Province reported 3,076 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Monday. (Xinhua/Chu Xiaoliang)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 15, 2022. Jilin Province reported 3,076 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Aerial photo taken on March 15, 2022 shows people lining up for nucleic acid test in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 15, 2022. Jilin Province reported 3,076 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

