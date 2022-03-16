We Are China

People take nucleic acid testing in Shandong

Xinhua) 09:28, March 16, 2022

Employees queue up for nucleic acid testing at a company in Qingzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Wang Jilin/Xinhua)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid testing in Shuiquan Township of Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Liu Mingxiang/Xinhua)

Aerial photo shows employees lining up for nucleic acid testing at a company in Qingzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Wang Jilin/Xinhua)

