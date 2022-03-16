People take nucleic acid testing in Shandong
Employees queue up for nucleic acid testing at a company in Qingzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Wang Jilin/Xinhua)
Employees queue up for nucleic acid testing at a company in Qingzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Wang Jilin/Xinhua)
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid testing in Shuiquan Township of Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Liu Mingxiang/Xinhua)
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid testing in Xigang Township of Tengzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Li Zhijun/Xinhua)
Aerial photo shows employees lining up for nucleic acid testing at a company in Qingzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Wang Jilin/Xinhua)
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid testing in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 14, 2022. (Photo by Liu Qiang/Xinhua)
A medical worker deals with a swab sample for nucleic acid testing in Xigang Township of Tengzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Li Zhijun/Xinhua)
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid testing in Tancheng County of Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Fang Dehua/Xinhua)
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid testing in Tancheng County of Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Fang Dehua/Xinhua)
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a child for nucleic acid testing in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 14, 2022. (Photo by Liu Qiang/Xinhua)
Photos
