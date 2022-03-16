E China's Qingdao strengthens epidemic prevention, control measures

Xinhua) 09:50, March 16, 2022

Residents register before receiving nucleic acid tests at Shibei District, Qingdao City, east China's Shandong Province, March 15, 2022. Qingdao has strengthened its epidemic prevention and control measures in response to the resurgence of domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at Shibei District, Qingdao City, east China's Shandong Province, March 15, 2022. Qingdao has strengthened its epidemic prevention and control measures in response to the resurgence of domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

