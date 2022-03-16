Shanghai renders earnest care to infants amid epidemic resurgence

Xinhua) 13:57, March 16, 2022

SHANGHAI, March 16 (Xinhua) -- Wearing white protective clothing, a doctor and two nurses stood by the bed of a new mom and congratulated her, as the newborn slept soundly draped in a cozy quilt.

The mother gave birth on March 13 at the Shanghai Fourth People's Hospital Affiliated with Tongji University. Despite stringent COVID-19 prevention measures, everything went smooth.

"Due to the latest resurgence of infections, our community has been put under closed-loop management but there was no trouble at all," said Xia Quangen, father of the newborn.

"It only took about 20 minutes to reach the hospital from home. We made a call for assistance and were quickly escorted through a special channel arranged by the community and the hospital to a designated delivery room in the hospital," he said.

The increasing number of imported COVID-19 cases and locally transmitted infections since early March have posed new challenges to pregnancy check-ups and delivery in Shanghai.

The metropolis reported nine locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 130 locally transmitted asymptomatic carriers on Monday, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

Shanghai has opened green channels to ensure remote guidance, timely treatment, and other medical services for pregnant women, including those under closed-loop management.

Xia's wife gave birth smoothly. "At the most critical time, the prompt action by doctors and community workers significantly minimized the pain and risks," the new mom said.

Among the recent COVID-19 cases in Shanghai, the youngest is only three months. The baby is given all due care and treatment. A medic in a protective suit can be seen interacting with the baby in an attempt to put him to sleep in a video of the ward.

Xia Aimei, head nurse of the pediatric COVID-19 wards, said cases under the age of three are looked after by medics around the clock, and food is provided in accordance with their nutritional requirements.

