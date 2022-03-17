U.S. may run out of money to fight pandemic if Congress fails to pass funding bill: media

Xinhua) 08:23, March 17, 2022

WASHINGTON, March 16 (Xinhua) -- U.S. administration officials said Tuesday the United States could face another wave of COVID-19 infections in the coming months, warning the country would not have enough booster shots and lifesaving treatments if the U.S. Congress fails to pass a pandemic funding bill.

The White House is urging the Congress to pass 22.5 billion U.S. dollars in COVID-19 spending, warning that the country is running out of money to fight the virus, according to a report of CNBC.

The country could face another wave of COVID-19 infections in the coming months, even as new cases and hospitalizations have dramatically declined from the peak of the unprecedented Omicron surge in January, said the report, citing senior administration officials.

The officials warned that the funding is urgently needed to get ahead of another COVID-19 wave, according to the report.

