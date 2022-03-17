Chinese vice premier calls for concrete measures to contain COVID-19 spread

Xinhua) 08:36, March 17, 2022

CHANGCHUN, March 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan called on local officials in northeast China's Jilin Province to strictly implement epidemic control and prevention measures, so as to contain the spread of COVID-19 as soon as possible.

Sun, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, was on an inspection tour to the province from Sunday to Wednesday. She visited local educational institutions that have been hit by the latest wave of the epidemic, as well as hospitals and residential areas, and was introduced the province's current efforts in testing, quarantine and treatment.

Noting that the epidemic in Jilin is yet to be fully contained, and that community infections need to be stamped out, Sun emphasized that mass testing should be conducted, and newly discovered infections ought to be reported and received for treatment in the shortest time possible. She also urged local authorities to enhance the management of quarantine sites and medical institutions, so as to prevent cross-infection.

The living condition of residents under quarantine must be ensured, and that need for medical services, especially that from pregnant women, children, and patient with acute diseases, must be addressed properly, said Sun.

