China's Jilin receives nationwide medical assistance amid COVID-19 resurgence

Xinhua) 09:02, March 17, 2022

Aerial photo taken on March 15, 2022 shows people lining up for nucleic acid test in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 15, 2022. Jilin Province reported 3,076 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

CHANGCHUN, March 16 (Xinhua) -- Medical assistance across China has been coming to the country's northeastern Jilin Province for the COVID-19 resurgence, local authorities said Wednesday.

So far, four medical teams from the Heilongjiang, Jiangxi, and Henan provinces, as well as Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, have arrived in Jilin, said a press conference on Jilin's epidemic prevention and control.

China has dispatched 30 negative pressure ambulances from Jilin's neighboring Liaoning Province and five nucleic acid testing teams nationwide to the province, said Zhang Li, deputy director of the Health Commission of Jilin Province.

The civil aviation system is also at full tilt to support Jilin, as the provincial capital Changchun has received antigen detection reagents for two consecutive days, Zhang added.

On Tuesday, Jilin Province registered 1,456 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 397 local asymptomatic carriers.

