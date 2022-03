Nanchang carries out mass COVID-19 testing

Xinhua) 08:55, March 18, 2022

People queue up for nucleic acid testing at a residential area in Honggutan District of Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 17, 2022. Nanchang carried out mass COVID-19 testing for citizens on Thursday. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

People take nucleic acid tests at a residential area in Honggutan District of Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 17, 2022.

A medical worker takes a swab sample for nucleic acid testing at a residential area in Honggutan District of Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 17, 2022.

A medical worker takes a swab sample for nucleic acid testing at a residential area in Honggutan District of Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 17, 2022.

