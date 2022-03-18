Yaohai District of Hefei carries out nucleic acid testing to curb spread of COVID-19

Xinhua) 08:57, March 18, 2022

A resident receives free nucleic acid test at a testing site in Yaohai District of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, March 17, 2022. Yaohai District of Hefei has set up multiple testing sites for nucleic acid testing to help curb the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Xie Chen/Xinhua)

A passenger receives free nucleic acid test at Hefei Railway Station in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, March 17, 2022. Yaohai District of Hefei has set up multiple testing sites for nucleic acid testing to help curb the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Xie Chen/Xinhua)

Passengers receive free nucleic acid test at Hefei Railway Station in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, March 17, 2022. Yaohai District of Hefei has set up multiple testing sites for nucleic acid testing to help curb the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Xie Chen/Xinhua)

