Yaohai District of Hefei carries out nucleic acid testing to curb spread of COVID-19
A resident receives free nucleic acid test at a testing site in Yaohai District of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, March 17, 2022. Yaohai District of Hefei has set up multiple testing sites for nucleic acid testing to help curb the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Xie Chen/Xinhua)
A resident receives free nucleic acid test at a testing site in Yaohai District of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, March 17, 2022. Yaohai District of Hefei has set up multiple testing sites for nucleic acid testing to help curb the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Xie Chen/Xinhua)
A passenger receives free nucleic acid test at Hefei Railway Station in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, March 17, 2022. Yaohai District of Hefei has set up multiple testing sites for nucleic acid testing to help curb the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Xie Chen/Xinhua)
Passengers receive free nucleic acid test at Hefei Railway Station in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, March 17, 2022. Yaohai District of Hefei has set up multiple testing sites for nucleic acid testing to help curb the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Xie Chen/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi requires swift containment of latest COVID-19 outbreaks
- China's Jilin hands out COVID-19 antigen test kits
- Asymptomatic, mild cases represent majority of COVID-19 infections in China's Jilin
- Chinese mainland reports 1,226 new local COVID-19 cases
- NE China's Jilin makes efforts to prevent, control COVID-19
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.