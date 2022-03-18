New batch of China-donated supplies arrive in Afghanistan

March 18, 2022

KABUL, March 17 (Xinhua) -- The Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) has received a fresh batch of assistance donated by the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) as the country is suffering from an economic meltdown.

A handover ceremony was held Wednesday in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, attended by Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu and ARCS Secretary General Mawlawi Matiul Haq Khalis.

"In order to help Afghanistan to improve needy people's livelihoods, the RCSC has taken a number of measures. After it donated a batch of assistance to Afghanistan in December last year, today another batch of flour has been donated to Afghanistan. Thousands of families will get this batch of flour," Ambassador Wang said at the ceremony.

"At present, due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the international food price has risen sharply, but China extended a helping hand to Afghanistan without hesitation, which showed the sincere friendship of the Chinese government and people to the Afghan people," he said.

The Chinese ambassador noted that China is willing to continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and help it rebuild its economy.

"At the same time, China calls on the relevant party to unfreeze Afghanistan's overseas assets and return them all to the Afghan people." Wang added.

"The fresh donation by Red Cross Society of China that recently arrived in Afghanistan included 131 tons of flour. The flour has been packed in 5,250 sacks and each sack contains 25 kg. The donated flour will be distributed to needy families in Kabul and eastern Paktika province," Khalis told reporters.

"We are grateful to the Red Cross Society of China for its latest donation," he said, adding that the donation is very important for the Afghan people to address their urgent needs, Khalis said.

