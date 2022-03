We Are China

Residents receive nucleic acid tests in Shanghai

Xinhua) 09:03, March 18, 2022

Residents register before receiving nucleic acid tests at a residential area in east China's Shanghai, March 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Citizens receive nucleic acid tests at a residential area in east China's Shanghai, March 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A medical worker guides citizens to receive nucleic acid tests at a residential area in east China's Shanghai, March 17, 2022. (Xinhua)

Citizens register before receiving nucleic acid tests at a residential area in east China's Shanghai, March 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)