Chinese mainland reports 2,157 new local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:15, March 19, 2022

BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 2,157 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, down from 2,388 on Thursday, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

Of the new local infections, 1,674 were reported in the province of Jilin, 199 in Fujian, 69 in Liaoning, 47 in Guangdong, and 42 in Shandong respectively.

The rest of the cases were reported in 15 other provincial-level regions, including Tianjin and Gansu.

A total of 71 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Friday, said the commission in its daily report.

