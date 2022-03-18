Shenyang starts mass COVID-19 testing

Photo shows heating pads and hot soybean milk prepared by local community at a nucleic acid testing site in Dadong District of Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 17, 2022. Shenyang started a round of mass COVID-19 testing on Thursday. Local communities and enterprises have prepared cold-proof supplies for volunteers and medical staff against cold weather. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A volunteer in protective gear guides citizens at a nucleic acid testing site in Heping District of Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 17, 2022. Shenyang started a round of mass COVID-19 testing on Thursday. Local communities and enterprises have prepared cold-proof supplies for volunteers and medical staff against cold weather. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A volunteer in protective gear works at a nucleic acid testing site in Dadong District of Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 17, 2022. Shenyang started a round of mass COVID-19 testing on Thursday. Local communities and enterprises have prepared cold-proof supplies for volunteers and medical staff against cold weather. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Volunteers drink hot soybean milk prepared by local community at a nucleic acid testing site in Dadong District of Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 17, 2022. Shenyang started a round of mass COVID-19 testing on Thursday. Local communities and enterprises have prepared cold-proof supplies for volunteers and medical staff against cold weather. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A resident receives nucleic acid test at a testing site in Heping District of Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 17, 2022. Shenyang started a round of mass COVID-19 testing on Thursday. Local communities and enterprises have prepared cold-proof supplies for volunteers and medical staff against cold weather. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A medical worker helps a citizen register for nucleic acid testing in Dadong District of Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 17, 2022. Shenyang started a round of mass COVID-19 testing on Thursday. Local communities and enterprises have prepared cold-proof supplies for volunteers and medical staff against cold weather. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A medical worker pastes a heating pad on his clothes at a nucleic acid testing site in Heping District of Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 17, 2022. Shenyang started a round of mass COVID-19 testing on Thursday. Local communities and enterprises have prepared cold-proof supplies for volunteers and medical staff against cold weather. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

