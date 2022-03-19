We Are China

Beijing conducts nucleic acid tests amid snow

Xinhua) 13:26, March 19, 2022

Staff members register information for residents at a COVID-19 testing site in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Staff members check information for a resident at a COVID-19 testing site in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A staff member guides residents in snow at a COVID-19 testing site in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A staff member guides residents in snow at a COVID-19 testing site in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A medical worker takes a short break from her work at a COVID-19 testing site in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Medical workers pose for a photo during their break at a COVID-19 testing site in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A staff member takes deliveries for residents under temporary home quarantine at a residential area in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Staff members register information for residents at a COVID-19 testing site in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A medical worker is seen at a COVID-19 testing site in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a COVID-19 testing site in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Medical workers take swab samples from residents for nucleic acid tests at a COVID-19 testing site in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Medical workers take swab samples from residents for nucleic acid tests at a COVID-19 testing site in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

