Beijing conducts nucleic acid tests amid snow
Staff members register information for residents at a COVID-19 testing site in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Staff members check information for a resident at a COVID-19 testing site in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
A staff member guides residents in snow at a COVID-19 testing site in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
A medical worker takes a short break from her work at a COVID-19 testing site in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Medical workers pose for a photo during their break at a COVID-19 testing site in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
A staff member takes deliveries for residents under temporary home quarantine at a residential area in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
A medical worker is seen at a COVID-19 testing site in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a COVID-19 testing site in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Medical workers take swab samples from residents for nucleic acid tests at a COVID-19 testing site in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Medical workers take swab samples from residents for nucleic acid tests at a COVID-19 testing site in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
