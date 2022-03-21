Shanghai Disney Resort to suspend operations from Monday amid epidemic

Xinhua) 08:45, March 21, 2022

SHANGHAI, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai Disney Resort said late Sunday that it will be temporarily closed from Monday amid the COVID-19 resurgence.

The closed areas will include Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park, according to a notice issued by the resort.

The resort will notify guests as soon as it has a confirmed date to resume operations, it said.

On Saturday, Shanghai registered 17 new local confirmed cases and 492 local asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)