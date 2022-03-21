Home>>
Shanghai Disney Resort to suspend operations from Monday amid epidemic
(Xinhua) 08:45, March 21, 2022
SHANGHAI, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai Disney Resort said late Sunday that it will be temporarily closed from Monday amid the COVID-19 resurgence.
The closed areas will include Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park, according to a notice issued by the resort.
The resort will notify guests as soon as it has a confirmed date to resume operations, it said.
On Saturday, Shanghai registered 17 new local confirmed cases and 492 local asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus.
