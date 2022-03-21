Home>>
Taiwan reports 121 new COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 09:06, March 21, 2022
TAIPEI, March 20 (Xinhua) -- The Taiwan region of China reported 121 new COVID-19 cases, including three locally transmitted infections and 118 imported cases, the island's disease monitoring agency said on Sunday.
Of the new locally transmitted infections, two were connected to a cluster involving a wedding in Chiayi, and the third was reported in Tainan, the agency said.
To date, Taiwan has reported 21,905 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 15,503 were local infections.
