Taiwan reports 121 new COVID-19 cases

TAIPEI, March 20 (Xinhua) -- The Taiwan region of China reported 121 new COVID-19 cases, including three locally transmitted infections and 118 imported cases, the island's disease monitoring agency said on Sunday.

Of the new locally transmitted infections, two were connected to a cluster involving a wedding in Chiayi, and the third was reported in Tainan, the agency said.

To date, Taiwan has reported 21,905 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 15,503 were local infections.

