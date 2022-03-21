Stringent measures adopted in Shenyang to contain latest COVID-19 rebound

Xinhua) 09:19, March 21, 2022

A staff member helps a citizen to go through registration procedure at a nucleic acid testing site in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 19, 2022. Stringent measures have been adopted in Shenyang to contain the latest COVID-19 rebound. The public transport services are temporarily suspended for two days, and the city is carrying out the second round of mass testing. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Citizens queue to take nucleic acid tests at a testing site in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A staff member takes a swab sample from a child for nucleic acid test in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A staff member helps a citizen to go through registration procedure at a nucleic acid testing site in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A citizen reads a notice of subway service suspension at a metro station in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A deliveryman rides on a road in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A staff member takes a swab sample from a citizen for nucleic acid test in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Citizens queue to take nucleic acid tests at a testing site in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

