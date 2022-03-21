Nucleic testing base helps enhance testing capability in Tianjin

Xinhua) 09:01, March 21, 2022

Staff members work at a nucleic testing base in Hebei District of Tianjin, north China, March 19, 2022. The base has a maximum daily testing capability of 15,000 tubes of 150,000 samples. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Staff members communicate via walkie-talkie at a nucleic testing base in Hebei District of Tianjin, north China, March 19, 2022. The base has a maximum daily testing capability of 15,000 tubes of 150,000 samples. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A staff member works at a nucleic testing base in Hebei District of Tianjin, north China, March 19, 2022. The base has a maximum daily testing capability of 15,000 tubes of 150,000 samples. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Staff members analyze sample data at a nucleic testing base in Hebei District of Tianjin, north China, March 19, 2022. The base has a maximum daily testing capability of 15,000 tubes of 150,000 samples. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A staff member transfers a box containing nucleic acid test samples at a nucleic testing base in Hebei District of Tianjin, north China, March 19, 2022. The base has a maximum daily testing capability of 15,000 tubes of 150,000 samples. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Staff members heat food during work shift at the lounge of a nucleic testing base in Hebei District of Tianjin, north China, March 19, 2022. The base has a maximum daily testing capability of 15,000 tubes of 150,000 samples. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A staff member transfers a box containing nucleic acid test samples at a nucleic testing base in Hebei District of Tianjin, north China, March 19, 2022. The base has a maximum daily testing capability of 15,000 tubes of 150,000 samples. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

