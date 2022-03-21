Nucleic testing base helps enhance testing capability in Tianjin
Staff members work at a nucleic testing base in Hebei District of Tianjin, north China, March 19, 2022. The base has a maximum daily testing capability of 15,000 tubes of 150,000 samples. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Staff members communicate via walkie-talkie at a nucleic testing base in Hebei District of Tianjin, north China, March 19, 2022. The base has a maximum daily testing capability of 15,000 tubes of 150,000 samples. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
A staff member works at a nucleic testing base in Hebei District of Tianjin, north China, March 19, 2022. The base has a maximum daily testing capability of 15,000 tubes of 150,000 samples. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Staff members analyze sample data at a nucleic testing base in Hebei District of Tianjin, north China, March 19, 2022. The base has a maximum daily testing capability of 15,000 tubes of 150,000 samples. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
A staff member transfers a box containing nucleic acid test samples at a nucleic testing base in Hebei District of Tianjin, north China, March 19, 2022. The base has a maximum daily testing capability of 15,000 tubes of 150,000 samples. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Staff members heat food during work shift at the lounge of a nucleic testing base in Hebei District of Tianjin, north China, March 19, 2022. The base has a maximum daily testing capability of 15,000 tubes of 150,000 samples. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
A staff member transfers a box containing nucleic acid test samples at a nucleic testing base in Hebei District of Tianjin, north China, March 19, 2022. The base has a maximum daily testing capability of 15,000 tubes of 150,000 samples. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Photos
Related Stories
- Feature: A warm fight in snowy night
- Shanghai Disney Resort to suspend operations from Monday amid epidemic
- China's Shenzhen to resume normal work, production from Monday
- China's manufacturing hub works to stabilize supply chains amid COVID-19 resurgence
- Chinese mainland reports 2,157 new local COVID-19 cases
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.