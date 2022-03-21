Citizens take nucleic acid testing in Hong Kong
A medical worker helps an elder citizen with COVID-19 testing in Hong Kong, south China, March 20, 2022. On Sunday, Hong Kong registered 5,876 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 8,273 additional positive cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Citizens queue for COVID-19 testing in Hong Kong, south China, March 20, 2022. On Sunday, Hong Kong registered 5,876 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 8,273 additional positive cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Citizens enter a nucleic acid testing site in Hong Kong, south China, March 20, 2022. On Sunday, Hong Kong registered 5,876 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 8,273 additional positive cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Photos
