Citizens take nucleic acid testing in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 08:58, March 21, 2022

A medical worker helps an elder citizen with COVID-19 testing in Hong Kong, south China, March 20, 2022. On Sunday, Hong Kong registered 5,876 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 8,273 additional positive cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Citizens queue for COVID-19 testing in Hong Kong, south China, March 20, 2022. On Sunday, Hong Kong registered 5,876 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 8,273 additional positive cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Citizens enter a nucleic acid testing site in Hong Kong, south China, March 20, 2022. On Sunday, Hong Kong registered 5,876 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 8,273 additional positive cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

