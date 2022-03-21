Medical team from Shaanxi Province arrives in Changchun

Xinhua) 16:31, March 21, 2022

Members of a medical team from Shaanxi Province walk out of the Longjia airport in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 20, 2022. The medical team from Shaanxi Province consisted of 265 members arrived in Changchun on Sunday. (Photo by Zhang Yang/Xinhua)

