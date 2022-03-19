We Are China

Snow scenery in Beijing

Xinhua) 14:36, March 19, 2022

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows the snow scenery at Beihai Park in Beijing, capital of China, March 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

Aerial photo taken on March 19, 2022 shows the snow scenery at a forest farm in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li He)

Photo taken on March 19, 2022 shows the snow scenery in Xicheng District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Aerial photo taken on March 19, 2022 shows the snow scenery at a reservoir in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li He)

