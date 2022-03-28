Home>>
Macy's Flower Show dazzles visitors
(Ecns.cn) 16:33, March 28, 2022
Kids visit Macy's Flower Show at Macy's Herald Square flagship store in New York, the United States, March 27, 2022. The annual flower show will be held from March 27 to April 10 this year. (Photo: China News Service/Liao Pan)
