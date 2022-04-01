Chinese mythology-themed park kicks off construction in Wuhan

Xinhua) 17:08, April 01, 2022

WUHAN, April 1 (Xinhua) -- The construction of a theme park featuring ancient Chinese mythology has kicked off construction in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province.

The first of its kind in the country, the park, with a total investment of 150 million yuan (about 24 million U.S. dollars), is expected to complete construction in September and launch shows starting from October.

The park will cover a planned area of 5,600 square meters in its first construction phase and will have a theater and an exhibition hall.

It is themed on the ancient literature "Shan Hai Jing" (Classic of Mountains and Seas).

Shan Hai Jing, which dates back 2,200 years, gives both a cultural and geographical account of China before the Qin Dynasty. It features geography, folklore, and a wealth of legends and fairy tales, and is often regarded as a primary source of Chinese mythology.

Tales including those of Nu Wa, mother goddess of Chinese mythology, will be adapted into shows through the use of advanced digital technologies. Staff members will dress up as mythical characters and parade through the park, creating a fantasy world for the audience.

The theme park is expected to become Wuhan's new landmark, boosting the city's tourism growth, with about 350,000 visitors annually after it officially opens to the public.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)