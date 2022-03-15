Charming night view of cherry blossoms in Wuhan

March 15, 2022

Night view of blooming cherry blossoms at the East Lake Park in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 14, 2022. The blossoms are beautifully decorated by colorful lights for the night time, giving the park a charming and dream-like atmosphere and attracting lots of visitors. (Photo: China News Service/Zou Hao)

