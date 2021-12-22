Ice and snow art festival kicks off in Wuhan

Xinhua) 08:51, December 22, 2021

A visitor poses in front of an ice sculpture in the shape of Yellow Crane Tower, or Huanghelou, a landmark of the city of Wuhan, at an ice and snow art festival in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 21, 2021. As part of the 8th National Public Ice and Snow Season, the ice and snow art festival kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)