Rocket industrial park put into operation in Wuhan

Xinhua) 08:44, November 26, 2021

WUHAN, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- The China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation Limited (CASIC) has said that it has completed the construction of an intelligent satellite production line and a rocket industrial park in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Located in the Wuhan National Aerospace Industry Base, both the production line and the industrial park have gone into operation, said Liu Shiquan, general manager of the CASIC. Liu announced this at the 7th China (International) Commercial Aerospace Forum that opened Thursday.

The rocket industrial park can produce 20 solid-fuel launch vehicles per year. The satellite production line has the capacity to produce 100 general satellites weighing less than one tonne a year, Liu said.

The CASIC said that it will accelerate the development and application of medium and large solid-fuelled carrier rockets.

During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), it is expected to carry out about 10 commercial space launch missions annually.

The CASIC will also promote the second-phase construction of the Xingyun project, China's first self-developed space-based Internet of Things constellation.

The CASIC said it is expected to develop and launch more than 12 satellites in 2022, providing customized satellite data services including emergency monitoring and weather forecasting.

