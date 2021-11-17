Wuhan hosts overseas Chinese conference to draw talent, investment

WUHAN, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- The 2021 Conference on Overseas Chinese Pioneering and Developing in China opened Tuesday in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, attracting more than 500 guests from home and abroad.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ding Zhongli, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, acknowledged the contributions of overseas Chinese in China's process of revolution, construction and reform.

The overseas Chinese are expected to carry forward the tradition of patriotism and love for their hometown, and actively participate in the implementation of China's major strategies as well as the friendly cooperation and exchanges between China and foreign countries, said Ding.

The event is co-organized by the Hubei provincial government, the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of the State Council, and the Wuhan municipal government.

Since its launch in 2001, the conference has become an important platform to attract talent and investment from overseas Chinese and promote cooperation and exchanges between China and foreign countries.

