Culture, tourism expo opens in China's Wuhan

WUHAN, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- The first China (Wuhan) Culture and Tourism Expo kicked off Friday in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province.

Themed "Beautiful China, Happy Life," the three-day event has attracted industry and government representatives from 29 domestic provincial-level regions, 13 foreign countries and two international organizations, according to the organizers.

An exchange and communication platform has been set up in the expo for showcasing iconic cultural and tourism products, the new development models and progress of the industry, said Hu Heping, China's minister of culture and tourism.

The expo, covering an exhibition area of approximately 60,000 square meters, has displayed various exhibits ranging from souvenirs to high-tech products such as OLED screens and robots that can make tea and coffee.

Hosted jointly by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and the Hubei provincial government, the expo will be held in Wuhan every other year.

