New machines speed up passenger flow at Wuhan train stations

Xinhua) 20:50, January 17, 2022

WUHAN, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Upgraded machines combining passengers' personal identity and anti-epidemic code checks have proved effective on the first day of the Spring Festival travel rush in central China's Wuhan city.

At the city's two major train stations, a total of 70 such machines have been installed at the exits. Passengers only have to swipe their ID cards to show their health code status, travel records within the past 14 days, COVID-19 test results and vaccine administration records, which have greatly shortened the manual checking process and avoided unnecessary crowds.

"It's much more convenient now," said a passenger surnamed Zhang at Hankou Station. Those without a smartphone or disconnected from mobile internet can also exit the stations instantly.

A total of 280 million railway passenger trips are expected during China's largest annual travel rush, which will last from Jan. 17 to Feb. 25 this year, according to the China State Railway Group Co. Ltd.

