Three urban rail lines in Wuhan open to public

Xinhua) 08:17, December 27, 2021

Passengers look on route information at the Matoutan Park Station of the Metro Line 6 (second phase) in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 26, 2021. Three urban rail lines in Wuhan opened to the public on Sunday - Line 5, the second phase of Line 6, and Line 16 (Hannan), boasting a total length of 75.2 km. Line 5 is Wuhan's first fully automated metro line. Line 16 is built along the Yangtze River, with the highest station standing at 30 meters, offering passengers a nice view. The total length of metro rails in operation in Wuhan has reached 435 km. (Photo by Wu Zhizun/Xinhua)

