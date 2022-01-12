Home>>
Sanjiangyuan National Park carries out patrol in 2022
(Ecns.cn) 11:03, January 12, 2022
Photo shows a herd of argali sheep at the source of the Yellow River section of the Sanjiangyuan National Park in Golog Tibetan autonomous prefecture of Northwest China's Qinghai province. (Photo: China News Service/Guo Qing)
The source of the Yellow River section of the Sanjiangyuan National Park started its first patrol in 2022 on Tuesday in order to better protect the ecological environment in this area.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- People enjoy themselves at winter recreation park in Harbin
- Hula Nature Reserve, Hula Lake park closed to prevent spread of H5N1 avian influenza
- View of Baixi Park in Putuo District of Shanghai
- China unveils route map for building national cultural parks
- Yuanmingyuan Ruins Park opens for free on its 161st anniversary of destruction
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.