Sanjiangyuan National Park carries out patrol in 2022

Ecns.cn) 11:03, January 12, 2022

Photo shows a herd of argali sheep at the source of the Yellow River section of the Sanjiangyuan National Park in Golog Tibetan autonomous prefecture of Northwest China's Qinghai province. (Photo: China News Service/Guo Qing)

The source of the Yellow River section of the Sanjiangyuan National Park started its first patrol in 2022 on Tuesday in order to better protect the ecological environment in this area.

