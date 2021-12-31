Hula Nature Reserve, Hula Lake park closed to prevent spread of H5N1 avian influenza

Xinhua) 15:41, December 31, 2021

A crane is seen in the Hula Valley in northern Israel, on Dec. 30, 2021. The Hula Nature Reserve and Hula Lake park have been closed to the public to prevent the spread of pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza, according to local media. (Ayal Margolin/JINI via Xinhua)

A dead crane is seen in the Hula Valley in northern Israel, on Dec. 30, 2021. The Hula Nature Reserve and Hula Lake park have been closed to the public to prevent the spread of pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza, according to local media. (Ayal Margolin/JINI via Xinhua)

A flock of cranes are seen in the Hula Valley in northern Israel, on Dec. 30, 2021. The Hula Nature Reserve and Hula Lake park have been closed to the public to prevent the spread of pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza, according to local media. (Ayal Margolin/JINI via Xinhua)

