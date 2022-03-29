China's Jiangsu sees fixed-asset investment up 10.8 pct in first two months

Xinhua) 16:48, March 29, 2022

NANJING, March 29 (Xinhua) -- East China's Jiangsu Province saw its fixed-asset investment up 10.8 percent year on year in the first two months of 2022, according to the provincial bureau of statistics.

During the period, investment in high-tech industries rose 43.6 percent. Among the total, investment in high-tech manufacturing and services jumped 47.2 percent and 27.9 percent year on year, respectively.

In the main high-tech industries, investment in pharmaceutical manufacturing and information services gained 39.7 percent and 82.5 percent from the previous year, respectively.

In the first two months, investment in manufacturing industries rose 30 percent year on year. Among the total, investment in electrical machinery and equipment manufacturing, metal products manufacturing, and instrument manufacturing grew 60.6 percent, 51 percent and 43.2 percent, respectively.

