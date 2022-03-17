Home>>
China's non-financial outbound direct investment up 0.9 pct in first 2 months
(Xinhua) 17:09, March 17, 2022
BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) reached 100.26 billion yuan in the first two months of the year, up 0.9 percent year on year, official data showed Thursday.
In U.S. dollar terms, the ODI rose 2.7 percent from a year ago to 15.78 billion dollars, according to the Ministry of Commerce.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.