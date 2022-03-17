China's non-financial outbound direct investment up 0.9 pct in first 2 months

Xinhua) 17:09, March 17, 2022

BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) reached 100.26 billion yuan in the first two months of the year, up 0.9 percent year on year, official data showed Thursday.

In U.S. dollar terms, the ODI rose 2.7 percent from a year ago to 15.78 billion dollars, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

