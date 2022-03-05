Languages

China to expand effective investment

(Xinhua) 09:45, March 05, 2022

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will expand effective investment in a proactive manner, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation. 

