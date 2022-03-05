Languages

Archive

Saturday, March 05, 2022

Home>>

China to enhance efforts against monopolies, unfair competition

(Xinhua) 09:41, March 05, 2022

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will take stronger action against monopolies and unfair competition to ensure a well-ordered and fair market environment, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation. 

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories