China's tax refunds, cuts to hit 2.5 trln yuan in 2022

Xinhua) 09:40, March 05, 2022

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China's tax refunds and cuts are expected to total around 2.5 trillion yuan (about 395 billion U.S. dollars) this year, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.

