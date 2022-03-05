Home>>
China's tax refunds, cuts to hit 2.5 trln yuan in 2022
(Xinhua) 09:40, March 05, 2022
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China's tax refunds and cuts are expected to total around 2.5 trillion yuan (about 395 billion U.S. dollars) this year, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.
