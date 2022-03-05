Home>>
China to help pandemic-affected sectors overcome difficulties
(Xinhua) 09:32, March 05, 2022
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will help sectors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic stay afloat and get through challenging times with bright prospects, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.
Support policies will be weighted more heavily toward enterprises in these sectors with a large capacity for employment but severely affected by the pandemic, including catering, hospitality, retail, tourism, and passenger transport, the report said.
