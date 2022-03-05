Home>>
China to make proactive fiscal policy more effective
(Xinhua) 09:26, March 05, 2022
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China's proactive fiscal policy should be more effectual, more targeted, and more sustainable, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.