China seeks further improvement in environment
(Xinhua) 09:21, March 05, 2022
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China seeks further improvement in the environment in 2022, with continued reduction in the discharge of major pollutants, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.
