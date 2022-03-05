Languages

Saturday, March 05, 2022

China seeks further improvement in environment

(Xinhua) 09:21, March 05, 2022

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China seeks further improvement in the environment in 2022, with continued reduction in the discharge of major pollutants, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation. 

