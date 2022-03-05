Languages

Saturday, March 05, 2022

China sets 2022 GDP growth target at around 5.5 pct

(Xinhua) 09:18, March 05, 2022

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China has set its gross domestic product (GDP) growth target at around 5.5 percent for 2022, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation. 

