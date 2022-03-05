Chinese premier delivers government work report

Xinhua) 09:06, March 05, 2022

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang delivers a government work report at the opening meeting of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang started delivering a government work report on behalf of the State Council at the opening meeting of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress, held at the Great Hall of the People on Saturday morning.

