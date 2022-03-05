Schedules for China's "two sessions" on March 5

Xinhua)

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- The following are the schedules for the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) and the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on Saturday.

-- At 9 a.m., the fifth session of the 13th NPC will hold its opening meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

-- NPC deputies will hear the government work report delivered by Premier Li Keqiang.

-- NPC deputies will review the report on the implementation of the 2021 plan and on the 2022 draft plan for national economic and social development, and the draft plan for national economic and social development in 2022.

-- NPC deputies will review the report on the execution of the central and local budgets for 2021 and on the draft central and local budgets for 2022, and the draft central and local budgets for 2022.

-- NPC deputies will hear explanations on the draft amendment to the Organic Law of the Local People's Congresses and Local People's Governments, the draft decision on the number of deputies to the 14th NPC and their election, the draft method for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) to elect deputies to the 14th NPC, and the draft method for the Macao SAR to elect deputies to the 14th NPC.

-- NPC delegations will hold meetings to deliberate the government work report.

-- Members of the CPPCC National Committee will sit in on the opening meeting of the NPC session as non-voting participants.

-- Members of the CPPCC National Committee will hold group meetings to deliberate the work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee and a report on how the proposals from political advisors have been handled.

