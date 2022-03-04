China's top political advisory body starts annual session

Xinhua) 20:21, March 04, 2022

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisory body started its annual session Friday afternoon in Beijing.

Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the opening meeting of the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), held at the Great Hall of the People.

At the meeting, the agenda for the session was reviewed and approved.

Wang Yang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, delivered a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee to the session.

The CPPCC National Committee and its standing committee have performed their duties with a focus on getting the 14th Five-Year Plan off to a good start, further built the CPPCC as a special consultative body to improve the performance of the CPPCC system, and made new contributions to the cause of the Party and the country, Wang said.

In 2022, the CPPCC committees will see their work revolving around the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, said Wang. He urged contributions to maintaining a stable and sound economic environment, a social climate enabling prosperity for the people and the country, and a healthy political atmosphere of integrity.

Attendees were also briefed on the handling of proposals submitted by political advisors.

A total of 6,117 proposals have been submitted, according to Liu Xincheng, vice chairman of the CPPCC National Committee.

