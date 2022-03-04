Home>>
5th session of 13th National Committee of CPPCC to open
(Xinhua) 14:26, March 04, 2022
Photo taken on March 4, 2022 shows Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China. The fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) will open at the Great Hall of the People Friday afternoon. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Photo taken on March 4, 2022 shows the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China. The fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) will open here Friday afternoon. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Photos
