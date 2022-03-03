China's anti-pandemic approach helps stabilize global industrial, supply chains: spokesperson

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- China's dynamic zero-COVID policy has helped keep the operation of the global industrial and supply chains basically stable, a spokesperson for the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference said Thursday.

